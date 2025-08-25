Pirates' Dennis Santana: Closes out win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santana allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday against the Rockies.
Santana entered the game in the ninth inning to protect a four-run lead. He allowed a double and a walk with two outs but managed to turn in his sixth consecutive scoreless outing. Santana briefly struggled after taking over the closer role, but he has converted four of his last five save chances while striking out eight across his last 10 appearances.
