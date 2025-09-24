Santana allowed a walk in a scoreless inning Tuesday while earning a save over the Reds. He struck out one batter.

Santana forced a game-ending double play after issuing a one-out walk to Elly De La Cruz. It was Santana's 15th save in 17 chances, and he's now converted nine straight dating back to early August. During that stretch, he's produced a stellar 1.00 ERA over 18 frames. Santana now owns a 2.15 ERA with a 56:17 K:BB through 67 innings for the year.