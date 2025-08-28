Santana picked up the save Wednesday against St. Louis, allowing one walk and no hits with one strikeout during a scoreless ninth inning.

Santana shut the door on the Cardinals to close out the Pirates' 2-1 win, walking Thomas Saggese with two outs before getting Pedro Pages to ground out. It was a bounceback effort for Santana, who surrendered a run and took the loss Monday against St. Louis. That run is the only run he's allowed in his past eight innings of work. Santana has converted on 10 of his 12 save chances this season.