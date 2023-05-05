site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Drew Maggi: Removed from 40-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Maggi cleared waivers and was outrighted to Double-A Altoona by the Pirates on Friday.
Maggi was a great story in finally making the majors as a 33-year-old and picked up a couple hits during his brief stay. He's now off the 40-man roster.
