Tigers' Drew Maggi: Back in affiliated ball
Maggi had his contract purchased by the Tigers on Thursday.
Maggi had been playing with the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League and will now head back to affiliated ball. He is expected to report to Triple-A Toledo.
