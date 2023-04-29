site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Drew Maggi: Staying on as 27th man
Maggi was optioned Saturday to Triple-A Indianapolis but will remain with the Pirates as the 27th man for their doubleheader against the Nationals.
Maggi gets one more day in the majors before heading back down to the farm Sunday. The career minor-leaguer appeared in a big-league lineup for the first time Thursday at age 33. He went 0-for-3.
