Rodriguez is not in the lineup for Friday's tilt versus the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The Pirates have now gone with Jason Delay at catcher for two of the last three games, although Rodriguez did appear as a pinch-hitter in the first of those contests he didn't start. Rodriguez also caught all 10 frames of Thursday's extra-innings loss to the Cubs, so he'll begin this one on the bench.