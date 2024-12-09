Manager Derek Shelton said Monday that Rodriguez (elbow) is expected to be fully healthy for the start of spring training, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rodriguez was sidelined for the entire 2024 campaign after undergoing surgery to repair the UCL and flexor tendon in his right elbow in December of 2023. He was able to progress in his recovery enough to go on a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona in September, and it appears the 24-year-old right-hander will be able to report for the start of spring training. Rodriguez played in 57 regular-season games for the Pirates in 20223 and finished with a slash line of .220/.284/.328 with three home runs and 13 RBI over 204 plate appearances.