Rodriguez is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.
Rodriguez has garnered three starts at first base and one start at catcher in the early going, but he will begin Tuesday's tilt on the bench. Enmanuel Valdez will handle first base and Joey Bart will do the catching for Pittsburgh.
