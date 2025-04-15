Rodriguez (finger) needed stitches after exiting Monday's game against the Nationals and will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Rodriguez took a deflected pitch off a finger on his throwing hand during the first inning Monday, resulting in his departure. The Pirates announced after the matchup that Rodriguez required stitches, which will presumably necessitate a trip to the injured list. Joey Bart (back) is also nursing an injury, so this could open up opportunities for Henry Davis behind the dish.