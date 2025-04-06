Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Rodriguez will get a breather after he started each of the last three games -- two at catcher, one at first base. Enmanuel Valdez will occupy first base Sunday, while Joey Bart settles back in behind the dish in the series finale.
