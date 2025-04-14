Rodriguez departed Monday's game against Washington due to a right finger laceration, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
This is relatively positive news for the backstop, who was forced to exit the matchup in the first inning after James Wood was struck by a pitch and the ball deflected into Rodriguez. The 24-year-old can be considered day-to-day moving forward.
