Davis was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on Sunday, Jarrod Prugar of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The 2021 first-round pick had a .207/.324/.379 slash line in his first taste of Double-A ball last year, but he produced a .972 OPS with 10 home runs, seven stolen bases and a 31:35 BB:K for Altoona this year to earn a quick promotion to Triple-A. Davis is one of the top catching prospects in baseball and could make his big-league debut by the end of the year given Austin Hedges' offensive ineptitude.