Davis went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double Monday against the Cubs.

Davis doubled down the third base line in his first big-league at-bat but was ultimately stranded there. He hit seventh in his debut, though if he performs well he should move up the order quickly. The Pirates have stated that Davis will see most of his playing time in right field, which could have a number of consequences on the rest of the lineup, particularly placing Connor Joe and Josh Palacios at risk of losing playing time.