Davis went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double Monday against the Cubs.
Davis doubled down the third base line in his first big-league at-bat but was ultimately stranded there. He hit seventh in his debut, though if he performs well he should move up the order quickly. The Pirates have stated that Davis will see most of his playing time in right field, which could have a number of consequences on the rest of the lineup, particularly placing Connor Joe and Josh Palacios at risk of losing playing time.
More News
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Likely to see most time in RF•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Starting in right field in debut•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Promotion coming Monday•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Moving up to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Reassigned to minors camp•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Gets invite to MLB camp•