Kiner-Falefa is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's tilt versus the Blue Jays.

Kiner-Falefa will receive a day of rest after starting each of the previous eight games. The Pirates will shift Jared Triolo over to third base and install Liover Peguero at shortstop in Wednesday's series finale.

