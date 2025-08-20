Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Getting breather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kiner-Falefa is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's tilt versus the Blue Jays.
Kiner-Falefa will receive a day of rest after starting each of the previous eight games. The Pirates will shift Jared Triolo over to third base and install Liover Peguero at shortstop in Wednesday's series finale.
More News
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Tallies three hits•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Getting rest Saturday•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: On bench for series finale•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Knocks in three•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Knocks in two•