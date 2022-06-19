Suwinski went 3-for-3 with three solo home runs and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 win over San Francisco.

Suwinski started his impressive day by going deep in the fourth and sixth innings off Alex Cobb and Sam Long, respectively. He then finished the day with a bang, hammering a walkoff shot against Tyler Rogers for his third long ball of the day. Sunday's performance ended a 3-for-26 skid since his last home run June 9. Suwinski is now slashing .230/.296/.486 with 16 extra-base hits through 162 plate appearances.