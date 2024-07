Suwinski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

The lefty-hitting Suwinski was on the bench for Saturday's 4-1 win while the Phillies sent southpaw Cristopher Sanchez to the hill, but Suwinski's absence from the lineup Sunday against Philadelphia right-hander Tyler Phillips comes as more of a surprise. Connor Joe will draw a start in the outfield in place of Suwinski, who has gone 1-for-16 with three walks and four strikeouts over his last six contests.