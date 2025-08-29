Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Lands on IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates placed Suwinski on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right groin strain.
Suwinski went 1-for-3 with a strikeout during Pittsburgh's game against the Cardinals on Thursday, but he'll now be forced to sit out at least the next 10 days nursing an injured groin. While he recovers, Ronny Simon will come up from Triple-A Indianapolis to replenish the Buccos' outfield depth.
