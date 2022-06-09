Suwinski went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Tigers.
Suwinski took Alex Faedo yard in the fourth inning to record his seventh homer of the season. He has maintained a seven-game hitting streak, during which Suwinski has gone yard twice while driving in four and scoring six runs. He's still hitting just .235 on the season, though that mark has risen to .266 across his last 20 games. Suwinski has also flashed impressive power as a rookie, maintaining a .226 ISO and .461 slugging percentage.