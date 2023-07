Suwinski went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Dodgers.

Suwinski has gone deep three times and added eight RBI over his last eight games. He's gone 9-for-23 (.391) with an 8:6 BB:K over that span. The outfielder is up to 18 homers -- one off his career high -- with 43 RBI, 38 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a .235/.365/.513 slash line through 75 contests this season while maintaining a starting role in center field.