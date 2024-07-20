site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Sitting down Saturday
Suwinski isn't in the Pirates' lineup for Saturday's game versus the Phillies.
The lefty-hitting Suwinski will take a seat Saturday while the left-handed Cristopher Sanchez starts on the mound for Philadelphia. Michael Taylor will start in center field while Suwinski rests.
