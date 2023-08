Suwinski is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Cardinals, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Cardinals are starting southpaw Zack Thompson, so the lefty-hitting Suwinski will hit the bench for the series finale. He also didn't start Tuesday against right-hander Adam Wainwright after going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in Monday's series opener. Suwinski is going through one of his patented slumps this month with a .382 OPS so far in August.