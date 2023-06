Suwinski went 3-for-4 with one double, one homer, two RBI and four runs scored in Friday's 14-7 victory over the Mets.

Suwinski launched a 415-foot blast in the eighth inning for his third hit of the evening. The 24-year-old outfielder recorded his first extra-base hit since May 29th and first home run in the month of June. Suwinski was off to a torrid start to begin the year, batting .297 in April, but has since cooled off. Over his last 30 games, he sports a .226/.336/.452 slash line.