Delay is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.

Delay started behind the plate in four of the Pirates' last five games, but he could see his opportunities take a hit now that Tyler Heineman -- who will start at catcher Thursday -- is back from a brief stint on the injured list. Before missing time with a right groin strain, the switch-hitting Heineman had occupied the larger side of a platoon with the righty-hitting Delay, who has done his best work against southpaws (111 wRC+ in 42 plate appearances).