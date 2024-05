Bae will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to the Pirates' game against the Giants on Tuesday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

There's no word yet on what the corresponding roster move will be. Bae has slashed .367/.479/.551 with four home runs and seven stolen bases over 27 games with Indianapolis this season. The 24-year-old has played center field, second base and left field with Indianapolis and should bounce around to multiple positions in Pittsburgh.