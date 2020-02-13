Pirates' JT Brubaker: Gets full clearance
Brubaker (forearm) is 100 percent healthy and reported to spring training this week without any restrictions, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Brubaker didn't see any minor-league action after late June of last season while he was sidelined with a right forearm strain, but he made a full recovery from the injury over the offseason. The 26-year-old remains a member of the 40-man roster and is attending big-league spring training, but he's not being seriously considered for a spot in the Pittsburgh rotation and is expected to open the season in a starting role at Triple-A Indianapolis.
