Brubaker gave up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one over five innings Monday against the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Brubaker found trouble in the third inning, allowing two runs on a pair of RBI singles, but he went otherwise unscathed, exiting with a one-run deficit after five innings of work. It was uncharacteristic of the right-hander to record just one punchout, but he managed to keep his club in the game on a night he didn't appear to have his best stuff. Brubaker owns a 3.88 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 63:15 K:BB across 65 innings on the season following Monday's outing.