Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Reports to spring training
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Tuesday that Kang (suspension) has reported to the organization's spring-training facility, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Kang, who last played organized baseball in November in the Dominican Winter League, will complete physical exams before resuming activity.
Kang received a work visa and returned to the United States last week for the first time since being arrested for his third DUI in his native South Korea in December 2016. Hurdle suggested that Kang "may have already started" preparing for a return to his field by working out on his own prior to being granted the work visa, but the third baseman is still expected to need the equivalent of a full major-league spring training over the next month before resuming game action. The Pirates are able to stash Kang on their restricted list until they feel he's ready to contribute for the big club, so it's expected that he'll spend at least some time in the minor leagues before an activation is considered. With Colin Moran and David Freese having formed an effective tandem at the hot corner so far for the Pirates, Kang isn't certain to earn a look in Pittsburgh even if he shows limited rust following the lengthy layoff from baseball.
More News
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Not expected back anytime soon•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Granted work visa Thursday•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Still attempting to make comeback•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Not expected back next season•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Released from Dominican team•
-
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Shaking off cobwebs•
-
H2H Top-200 Rankings
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....