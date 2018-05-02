Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Reports to spring training

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Tuesday that Kang (suspension) has reported to the organization's spring-training facility, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Kang, who last played organized baseball in November in the Dominican Winter League, will complete physical exams before resuming activity.

Kang received a work visa and returned to the United States last week for the first time since being arrested for his third DUI in his native South Korea in December 2016. Hurdle suggested that Kang "may have already started" preparing for a return to his field by working out on his own prior to being granted the work visa, but the third baseman is still expected to need the equivalent of a full major-league spring training over the next month before resuming game action. The Pirates are able to stash Kang on their restricted list until they feel he's ready to contribute for the big club, so it's expected that he'll spend at least some time in the minor leagues before an activation is considered. With Colin Moran and David Freese having formed an effective tandem at the hot corner so far for the Pirates, Kang isn't certain to earn a look in Pittsburgh even if he shows limited rust following the lengthy layoff from baseball.