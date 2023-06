Nunez (shoulder) is expected to resume throwing next week, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Nunez has been on the injured list at Triple-A Indianapolis since late May because of a right shoulder impingement, but he's responded well to a lengthy period of rest and treatment and could potentially return to minor-league games around mid-to-late July. The 22-year-old corner infielder was heating up on the farm just prior to the injury.