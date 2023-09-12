Nunez (shoulder) is slashing .195/.272/.305 with two home runs and eight RBI in 24 games since Triple-A Indianapolis reinstated him from its 7-day injured list Aug. 8.

Nunez was placed on the IL on May 27 with a right shoulder impingement and was cleared to begin a rehab assignment shortly after the All-Star break. He spent nearly three weeks in the lower rungs of the minors, appearing in games in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and for Single-A Bradenton and High-A Greensboro before getting the green light to rejoin the Indianapolis lineup. The 22-year-old has struggled at the dish since making his return from the IL and is maintaining a .233/.313/.345 slash line in 252 plate appearances overall for Indianapolis this season.