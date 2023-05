Triple-A Indianapolis placed Nunez on the 7-day injured list Saturday with a right shoulder impingement, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

He'll likely be barred from throwing and hitting for at least a week while recovering from the shoulder issue before he resumes training. The shoulder injury disrupted what had been a productive run at the plate for the the 22-year-old corner infielder, who finished May with a .357/.478/.536 slash line.