Pirates' Mason Montgomery: Collects first save

Montgomery walked one and struck out two across one inning to earn the save in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

Gregory Soto earned the save in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, so he was unavailable for the latter contest. Montgomery filled the void, allowing only a leadoff walk before retiring the next three batters he faced. Montgomery has had an inconsistent season, though he has turned in six straight appearances without being charged a run, also compiling an 11:2 K:BB across 5.1 innings in that span.