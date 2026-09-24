Montgomery picked up the save Thursday versus St. Louis, striking out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.

The left-hander entered for the ninth inning with Pittsburgh holding a 2-1 advantage, and he closed things out in strong form by punching out the side in order to record his 17th save of 2026. Montgomery has turned into a late-inning weapon for the Pirates and hasn't given up a run since July 26. During that 25-game stretch, he's picked up three wins and converted all 15 of his save chances with a 0.65 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB.