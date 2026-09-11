Montgomery earned a save against the White Sox on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Montgomery was summoned in the ninth inning with Pittsburgh up 2-0. He gave up a leadoff single to allow the tying run to come to the plate but retired each of the next three batters, getting the final out on a strikeout. Montgomery has notched a save each of the past two days and already has five saves through the first 10 days of September. He's been a revelation as the Pirates' closer and has now gone 20 straight contests without giving up an earned run. Over that stretch, Montgomery has earned three wins, gone 10-for-10 in save chances and posted a 30:4 K:BB over 19.1 innings.