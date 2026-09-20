Montgomery earned the save in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Royals, allowing no hits and one walk with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Montgomery was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and worked around a leadoff walk to close things out. It continued a ridiculous second half for the 26-year-old, who's yielded just two earned runs while converting all 14 of his save opportunities in 28 appearances since the All-Star break. On the season, he owns 15 saves and nine holds to go along with a 2.63 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 98:26 K:BB across 65 innings.