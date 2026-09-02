Montgomery (6-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's wild 13-12 victory over the Giants, giving up two hits in a scoreless ninth inning. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The flame-throwing southpaw hit Turner Hill with a 98.9 mph sinker to lead off the ninth with the score tied 12-12, but Montgomery was able to erase him on a double-play grounder by Rafael Devers -- a timely escape considering the next two batters got hits. Montgomery extended his scoreless streak to 14.1 innings with the performance, a stretch in which he's converted all five of his save chances and picked up three wins over 15 appearances with a 0.63 WHIP and 24:3 K:BB.