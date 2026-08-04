Pirates' Mason Montgomery: Shuts door for third save

Montgomery secured the save Monday against the Brewers, allowing one hit and no walks in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out three.

Montgomery notably worked behind co-closer Gregory Soto and new addition Camilo Doval on Monday. The Pirates will also soon be getting in the mix another ninth-inning option in Luke Weaver following the trade deadline, so fantasy managers should keep close tabs on this closer hierarchy going forward to see how Pittsburgh decides on the division of labor. Montgomery has a 3.72 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 72:21 K:BB over 46 innings with three saves in five chances.