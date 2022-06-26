site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-michael-perez-day-off-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Michael Perez: Day off Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Perez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Perez started the first two games of the series and will receive Sunday off after going 1-for-7 with a run. Tyler Heineman will start behind the plate for Pittsburgh in the series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 18 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read