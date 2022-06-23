site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Michael Perez: Sitting Thursday
Perez is not in the starting lineup Thursday versus the Cubs.
Perez will sit Thursday after he went 2-for-8 with a solo home run over the last two contests. Tyler Heineman will take over behind the plate and bat eighth in the series finale.
