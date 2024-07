Gonzales went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Sunday against the Mets.

Gonzales delivered a two-RBI single with the bases loaded in the eighth inning, accounting for Pittsburgh's only runs of the game. He's slowed since a very hot start to his stint in the majors this season, maintaining just a .227 average with eight RBI and nine runs scored in the last month. Nevertheless, he remains a key part of the Pirates' lineup and has not seen his playing time suffer.