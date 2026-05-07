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Pirates' Nick Gonzales: Sitting down Thursday
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Gonzales isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game versus Arizona.
Gonzales will get a day to reset after going 0-for-10 with three strikeouts across his last three games. His absence will allow Jared Triolo to start at the hot corner and bat seventh.
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