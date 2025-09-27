Gonzales went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored Friday against Atlanta.

Gonzales delivered an RBI single in the second inning as part of a three-run rally for Pittsburgh. He's had a quiet September, managing only 17 hits across 83 at-bats (.205) with seven RBI and seven runs scored in 21 games. Gonzales has just an 83 wRC+ across 400 plate appearances for the season, but he should be in the mix for regular playing time in Pittsburgh to begin 2026.