Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Cleared for all baseball activities

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Cruz (hand) has been cleared for all baseball activities, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Cruz is finally trending in the right direction as he continues rehabbing a fractured left hand. The Pirates anticipate the center fielder getting in some live at-bats later this week or early next week before heading out on a rehab assignment shortly thereafter. Cruz is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list Aug. 7, and he could be ready to go on or around that date if all goes well. Jake Mangum has been filling in as the Pirates' everyday center fielder since Cruz went down, but he will revert to fourth-outfielder duties once Cruz is back in the fold.