Pirates' Oneil Cruz: No timeline to return

General manager Ben Cherington said that there is no timeline for Cruz (hand) to return from the injured list, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cruz was cleared for all baseball activities July 29, seemingly paving the way for him to return from the 60-day injured list Aug. 7. However, Cherington only made a vague statement that Cruz is making progress and on track, with the hope that he returns to games soon. While it sounds like Cruz is still nearing activation, that may not occur until closer to mid-August.