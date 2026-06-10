Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Placed on IL

The Pirates placed Cruz on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Monday, with non-displaced fourth and fifth metacarpal fractures in his left hand.

Cruz sustained the injury during a hard slide in Saturday's contest and hasn't played since. He'll land on the injured list now that he's been confirmed to be dealing with multiple fractures, and the Pirates expect him to be sidelined for about a month, per Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com. Billy Cook was recalled from Triple-A to replenish Pittsburgh's outfield depth.