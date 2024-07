Cruz (hamstring) isn't in the Pirates' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Cruz will be missing his second start in a row Wednesday after being pulled from Monday's game due to hamstring soreness. Jared Triolo will pick up another start at shortstop as a result, batting ninth. Alika Williams is no longer with the Pirates as a member of the taxi squad, per Alex Stumpf of MLB.com, which could indicate that Cruz will soon be available.