Cruz (fibula) played catch Thursday at a distance of 75 feet, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Cruz has also been doing some other range-of-motion exercises as he begins to ramp up his rehabilitation from early-April surgery to repair a fibula fracture. The current hope is that he could begin playing in live games again sometime in August. The 24-year-old shortstop has the skillset to be a league-winning contributor in fantasy over the stretch run.
More News
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Likely to ditch boot next week•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Out of boot by early June•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Cleared for upper-body work•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Officially placed on injured list•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Expected to miss four months•