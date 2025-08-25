Pirates interim manager Don Kelly said that Cruz (concussion) will not be activated from the 7-day injured list prior to Monday's game in St. Louis, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cruz played rehab games with Double-A Altoona on Saturday and Sunday and came out of it without any setbacks. Kelly did not offer a target date for Cruz's activation, saying only that the team is taking it day by day. The Pirates might have just wanted to give Cruz a day to rest after he played back-to-back rehab games and then traveled to meet the team in St. Louis. A return from the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday seems likely. Cruz has been sidelined since mid-August.