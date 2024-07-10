Tellez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Brewers.

Tellez is 11-for-29 (.379) with five homers and 10 RBI over his last nine contests. The first baseman has found another level to his game -- he had just three homers over his first 68 contests this year. Overall, he's slashing .249/.304/.394 with eight long balls, 30 RBI, 27 runs scored and one stolen base over 240 plate appearances. Tellez is likely to remain in a strong-side platoon role, but he's got upside with his power when he's seeing the ball as well as he has lately.