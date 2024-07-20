Tellez isn't in the Pirates' lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
Southpaw Cristopher Sanchez will start on the bump for the Phillies, meaning the lefty-hitting Tellez will begin Saturday's contest on the bench. Connor Joe will fill in at first base and bat third.
